2 men discovered dead in Waukegan hotel room identified

Two people who were found fatally shot in a Waukegan hotel room last week have been positively identified.

Jamir Johnson, 30, of Gurnee, and 59-year-old David Miller of Lindenhurst, were found dead at the former Ramada Inn hotel, located at 200 North Green Bay Road, according to a statement from the Lake County medical examiner's office.

About 9:50 p.m., Waukegan police responded to the hotel for a death investigation and found both men inside one of the rooms with gunshot wounds, the statement said.

(Google Maps)

Preliminary autopsy results show that Johnson and Miller both died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials.

Waukegan police are still investigating.