2 men found with gunshot wounds on Chicago's South Side: police

Two men were found with gunshot wounds in Englewood Monday night.

At about 6:35 p.m. Monday, two men were found in the 5700 block of South May with gunshot wounds, police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the left arm and right upper body. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.