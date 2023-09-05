2 men found with gunshot wounds on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Two men were found with gunshot wounds in Englewood Monday night.
At about 6:35 p.m. Monday, two men were found in the 5700 block of South May with gunshot wounds, police said.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the left arm and right upper body. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
No offenders are in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.