2 men rob Woodridge Verizon store at gunpoint: police

Police in suburban Woodridge are looking for two men who robbed a Verizon store at gunpoint over the weekend.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Woodridge police responded to the Verizon store located at 2828 75th St. for a report of an armed robbery.

Police were told that two suspects entered the store, showed a handgun and then took several phones.

The suspects then fled the area in a newer blue model Mazda CX-5.

Suspects' getaway vehicle | Woodridge Police Department

One suspect was described as a Black male, standing 5-feet-9 to 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighing 240 to 250 pounds, wearing light blue jeans, suede brown casual shoes, an olive or dark green pleated winter jacket with possible a gray hoodie underneath, and wearing blue surgical gloves and a white dust mask.

The second suspect was described as a Black male, standing 5-feet-8 inches tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds, wearing black sweatpants, black hoodie with white writing on the front and back, white tennis shoes, and wearing blue surgical gloves and a black face mask.

Two men rob Woodridge Verizon store | Woodridge Police Department

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Woodridge Police Department at 630-960-8998 or crimetips@woodridgeil.gov, or call 911.