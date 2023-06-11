2 men shot, 1 fatally, on Chicago's SW Side

One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on the Southwest Side Sunday morning.

Police say the victims were outside on Redfield Drive in Marquette Park at 8 a.m. when an unknown offender approached them and began to fire shots in their direction.

One of the men, age 30, suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was transported to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.