Expand / Collapse search

2 men shot in parking lot of grocery store in North Aurora: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
North Aurora
FOX 32 Chicago

North Aurora shooting: 2 men wounded in parking lot of Woodman's Markets

Two men were shot Tuesday in North Aurora, police said.

NORTH AURORA - Two men were shot Tuesday evening in the parking lot of Woodman’s Markets in North Aurora, police said.

The grocery store is located at 151 Hansen Boulevard. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One of the men was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition, while the other was transported in fair condition.

The North Aurora Police Department is searching the surrounding area for the suspect, who is still at large.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting was a targeted incident, police said.

No further details were immediately available.