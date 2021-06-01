2 men shot in parking lot of grocery store in North Aurora: police

Two men were shot Tuesday evening in the parking lot of Woodman’s Markets in North Aurora, police said.

The grocery store is located at 151 Hansen Boulevard. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One of the men was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition, while the other was transported in fair condition.

The North Aurora Police Department is searching the surrounding area for the suspect, who is still at large.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting was a targeted incident, police said.

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available.