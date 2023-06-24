2 men shot in West Garfield Park

Two people were shot in West Garfield Park early Saturday.

At about 1:12 a.m., police responded to the 4700 block of West Ohio for a call of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who were both struck by gunfire.

A witness told officers that they saw a black SUV flee the scene.

The 32-year-old was struck in the leg and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The 28-year-old man was also struck in the leg and was transported to an area hospital. He was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.