2 men shot inside Chicago home by someone they knew

Two men were shot inside a home in Park Manor Sunday morning.

At about 10:50 a.m., two men were inside a residence in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue when a known offender fired shots in their direction, police said.

The first victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the back and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The second victim, also a 22-year-old man, was shot in the right hand and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. An investigation into this shooting is ongoing.