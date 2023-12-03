2 men shot inside Chicago home by someone they knew
CHICAGO - Two men were shot inside a home in Park Manor Sunday morning.
At about 10:50 a.m., two men were inside a residence in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue when a known offender fired shots in their direction, police said.
The first victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the back and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
The second victim, also a 22-year-old man, was shot in the right hand and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody. An investigation into this shooting is ongoing.