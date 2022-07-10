2 men shot multiple times in Chicago's Gold Coast

Two people were shot in the Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the first block of West Elm Street.

At about 4:26 a.m., two men, ages 37 and 39, were shot multiple times throughout the body.

The 37-year-old was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The 39-year-old was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody.

Chicago police say the circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time.