2 men wanted for robbery, carjacking in Rogers Park

Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with several robberies reported in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

In each robbery, the men entered a retail store and stole several items from inside before fleeing in a gray-colored car, Chicago police said.

On one occasion, after the men fled from a store, they approached a person and demanded their vehicle at gunpoint.

The robberies happened:

March 1 in the 1700 block of West Howard Avenue;

March 1 in the 2000 block of West Lunt Avenue; and

March 3 in the 6000 block of North Western Avenue.

One man, between 17 and 21 years old, was seen wearing dreadlocks, all red clothing and a black jacket, police said. The other, about the same age, was wearing a black jogging suit with gray markings and a yellow jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.