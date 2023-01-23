2 men wanted for robbing bank in West Ridge

article

The FBI is searching for two men accused of robbing a bank in West Ridge Monday afternoon.

At about 4:40 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Huntington Bank located at 2920 W. Peterson Ave.

The offenders displayed guns and verbally demanded funds.

The FBI said one of the offenders is described as a man in his 20s about 5'8" to 5'9."

He has a thin build and was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and dark sneakers.

The second offender is described as a man in his 20s, roughly 5'8" to 5'11."

The public can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.