2 men were found stabbed to death on Chicago's South Side

Two men were stabbed to death on Chicago's South Side Friday morning, according to police.

Police said officers discovered an unidentified man, unresponsive on the street, with multiple stab wounds in the 7500 block of south Sangamon – Gresham – just before 6:50 a.m.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man was found with stab wounds to his neck, and was pronounced dead on scene.

Circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation by Area Two detectives.

No one is in custody at this time.