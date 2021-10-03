2 men wounded in drive-by shooting in Roseland

Two men were wounded in a drive-by Sunday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 2 p.m., the men, 19 and 20, were riding in a vehicle in the 10100 block of South Indiana Avenue, when someone pulled up alongside them and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old was grazed on the face by a bullet and the 20-year-old was struck in the left arm, police said. They were both taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where they are in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.