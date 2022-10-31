2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting

Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The 28-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and the 30-year-old was struck twice in the torso, police said. They were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Further information was not immediately available.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.