2-month-old puppy stolen from Anti-Cruelty animal shelter in River North

A two-month-old puppy was stolen from Anti-Cruelty shelter in River North on Sunday.

What we know:

Peter, a black Daschund mix, was stolen from Anti-Cruelty animal shelter in River North on Sunday evening.

The shelter said the pup weighs approximately 12.5lb and is microchipped. Due to Peter's age, he requires special care.

Chicago Police are actively searching for the puppy.

Anyone with information should contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-600 or by texting "CPD" to 274637 (CRIMES).

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Anti-Cruelty)