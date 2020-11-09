2 more Cook County judges test positive for COVID-19

article

Two more Cook County judges have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of judges to contract the virus to eight.

One judge works at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, while the other judge works in the Cook County Juvenile Center, the Office of the Chief Judge said in an email Monday.

The chief judge’s office also said four more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees include:

an officer of the Juvenile Probation Dept., who was last at work in May;

an Adult Probation Dept. pretrial officer who works on the lower level of the Criminal Court Administration Building;

a court reporter at the Skokie Courthouse; and

a Social Service Dept. caseworker who works at 555 W. Harrison St.

Since the pandemic began, 144 employees of the chief judge’s office have tested positive for COVID-19. This is out of a total staff of about 2,600 employees and 400 judges.