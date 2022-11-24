2 more teens charged with murder of 7-year-old struck by stray bullet in Humboldt Park home

article

Two more teens were charged with murder after a 7-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet while washing his hands in his Humboldt Park home last month.

On Tuesday, Chicago police announced that a 16-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting that happened on Oct. 26.

Now, David Cervantes, 18, and Joseph Serrano, 19, both from Chicago's West Side, are also facing a first-degree murder charge. They were both arrested on Monday and will appear in court Thursday.

Akeem Briscoe was fatally shot in the abdomen while he was washing his hands in the bathroom of his home in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue.

Police say there was a group on group conflict occurring in the alley behind Akeem's home when he was shot.

In the news conference earlier this week, police said they do not believe the 16-year-old fired the weapon, but the juvenile was in possession of the handgun and passed it to one of the adults who fired it.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 16-year-old will not be identified because they are a minor.

No addition information is available at this time.