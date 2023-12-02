2 more Venezuelan migrants charged with theft from Oak Brook Macy's

Charges have been filed against two more migrants for an alleged burglary at the Macy's store in west suburban Oak Brook on Friday.

Edys Alberto Herrera-Gotopo, 20, and Johan Gavidia-Rojas, 18, both of Venezuela and staying in Chicago, appeared in court Saturday for a felony charge of retail theft, according to DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. Judge Anne Therieau Hayes denied a motion to detain the men prior to trial, Berlin said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the men were both carrying empty bags when they entered the Macy's store together around 7:10 p.m. on Friday. Working as a team, one of the men put various clothing items in his bag while the other man acted as a lookout, before the men switched roles, according to the allegations.

[L-R] Johan Gavidia-Rojas, 18, and Edys Alberto Herrera-Gotopo. (DuPage County States Attorneys Office)

Once they were finished, they left the store with approximately $665 worth of unpaid merchandise, and were immediately met by Oak Brook police officers.

Herrera-Gotopo was taken into custody but Gavidia-Rojas tried to flee from police, but was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

"The quick apprehension of the defendants in this case sends the message that law enforcement in DuPage County is ready for any would-be shoplifters and if you steal from any of our retail establishments, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted," Berlin said in a statement.

Herrera-Gotopo is expected to appear in court again on Dec. 11 and Gavidia-Rojas has a scheduled court date for Dec. 18. Both men are prohibited from entering the Oak Brook Macy's as a condition of their release, Berlin said.