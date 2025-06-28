Cook County crash: 2 motorcyclists die in rear-end collision, ISP says

The Brief Two motorcyclists were killed on Friday night after they crashed into each other in suburban Cook County. One of the motorcycles rear-ended the other, but it was unclear why, ISP said.



Two motorcyclists were killed after they crashed into each other in south suburban Cook County on Friday night.

The crash took place on Illinois Route 394 northbound just north of Dyer Road east of Glenwood, according to the Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Around 9:50 p.m., the two motorcycles were traveling northbound, one in front of the other.

The motorcycle traveling behind rear-ended the motorcycle in front, ISP said.

The driver of the leading motorcycle died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to an area hospital, where they later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified one of the drivers as Sarah Gudeman, 24.

The roadway was closed for several hours after the crash for an investigation.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what led the motorcycle to rear-end the other.

Authorities have not identified the other driver.