2 officers hospitalized in Logan Square collision: police

Two police officers were hospitalized after their vehicle was struck Thursday in Logan Square on the North West Side.

About 11:15 p.m., the officers were traveling in an unmarked vehicle with sirens activated, responding to a call when they were struck by a white Nissan Altima in the 900 block of North Kimball Avenue, Chicago police said.

The two male officers were transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

The male driver of the Nissan refused medical attention, police said.

He was issued several citations, according to police.