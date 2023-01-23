2 officers hurt after stolen vehicle crashes into patrol car in West Lawn

A teen is in custody and two police officers were injured after a stolen vehicle crashed into a patrol car Sunday night in the West Lawn neighborhood.

A black sedan was traveling southbound around 11:14 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road when it crashed into a marked patrol car that had two officers inside, according to Chicago police.

Both officers suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital in fair condition, police said.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the sedan ran away from the scene, police said.

A 16-year-old girl who was in the backseat was taken into custody after it was revealed that the car was stolen, police said.

The girl suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.