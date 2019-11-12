2 officers wounded in Aurora mass shooting return to duty

article

Two Aurora police officers have returned to full duty nearly nine months after being wounded in a mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company.

Officer Adam Miller reported to the midnight shift Tuesday for the first time since being shot in the face during the Feb. 15 incident, which left six people dead and six more injured, Aurora police said.

After Miller was shot in the face, he was heard over police radio saying “I’m shot – still in the fight,” police said.

“His resilience and fighting spirit have been an inspiration to us all,” Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said.

Officer Rey Rivera, who was shot in the leg, was assigned to the day shift last week after nine months of physical therapy, police said.

“Today is a good day,” Ziman said. “On behalf of a grateful police department, thank you for the love and support you have given our officers as they have fought their way back to wellness.”

Three other officers were wounded during the shooting, which was perpetrated by a gunman who was being laid off from the water valve manufacturer.

Officer James Zegar returned to full duty shortly after the shooting, while Officers John Cebulski and Marco Gomez continue to work restrictive-duty assignments while they continue their recovery, police said.