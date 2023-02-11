2 people in custody after police chase through Chicago's South Side
CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two minors were arrested after fleeing troopers in a stolen car on I-57 just south of Chicago Friday night, state police say.
Troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group saw what was believed to be a stolen GMC traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
When troopers tried to pull the car over, the drivers continued south on I-94 to I-57.
Cook County Sheriff's deputies found the GMC stopped in traffic at 127th Street in Calumet Park.
Two minors were arrested and a semi-automatic weapon was recovered from the car.
No further information is available at this time.