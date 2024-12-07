2 people killed in fire on Chicago’s West Side overnight

Two people were killed and another person was hospitalized due to a residential fire in the Austin neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago fire and police responded to the fire in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue around 12:40 a.m., according to Chicago police.

A 62-year-old man was able to exit the home unharmed. A second man, 65, died at the scene.

A third person, an 88-year-old woman, was taken to West Suburban Hospital where she died.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the incident.