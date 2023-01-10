2 people killed in fiery wrong-way crash in Lake County identified

The two people killed in a wrong-way crash in unincorporated Gurnee early Monday have been identified.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 32-year-old Ronnie Goggans Jr. of Sterling Heights, Michigan (most recently of Grayslake) and 54-year-old Ricky Smallwood of Antioch (formerly of North Chicago).

At about 4:05 a.m. Monday, Goggans was driving a Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 41, half a mile north of Stearns School Road, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The Nissan struck a northbound Ford Edge driven by Smallwood and burst into flames, the sheriff's office said.

Goggans was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Smallwood was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Autopsies were completed for both Smallwood and Goggans. It was determined they both died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigation Team.