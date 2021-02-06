2 people shot in Englewood

A man and woman were shot Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 61, and a woman, 46, were sitting inside a parked vehicle about 3:55 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue when someone inside a black SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the man was struck in the back, police said.

They were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.