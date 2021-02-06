Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County

2 people shot in Englewood

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Englewood
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A man and woman were shot Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 61, and a woman, 46, were sitting inside a parked vehicle about 3:55 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue when someone inside a black SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the man was struck in the back, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

They were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.