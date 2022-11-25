2 people shot while driving on Chicago's West Side

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot while driving on the West Side Thursday night.

Police say the victims were in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale around 9:15 p.m. when they heard the shots.

The boy was hit by gunfire in the leg and back and the girl was hit in the neck and back.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital where they are listed in fair condition.

The victims couldn't give police more details of the incident and there is no one was arrested.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.