2 restaurants and a bakery burglarized on Chicago's Near West Side within 30 minutes: police

Three businesses on the Near West Side were burglarized early Tuesday.

Chicago police first responded around 2:38 a.m. to the 1600 block of West Ogden Avenue, where the front glass door of a restaurant had been shattered. Officers found that cash had been taken from the register.

At about 2:50 a.m., police were called to the 2200 block of West Taylor Street for another burglary report. There, the front door of a restaurant had been broken, and money was missing from the register.

Shortly after, around 3 a.m., officers returned to the 2200 block of West Taylor, where a bakery’s front glass door had been shattered, and the entire cash register was reported stolen.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the burglaries.

Area Three detectives are investigating, and it is currently unclear if the incidents are related.