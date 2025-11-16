2 semi-trucks crash on I-55, both drivers hospitalized, ISP says

The Brief Two semi-trucks collided on I-55 in southwest suburban Will County early Sunday morning. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. At least one lane remained closed during the crash investigation.



A crash between two semi-trucks on Interstate 55 in the far southwest suburbs left the drivers of both vehicles in the hospital early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-55 northbound in Braidwood, according to the Illinois State Police.

A semi-truck was traveling in the southbound lanes and crossed the center median. It struck a second semi-truck that was traveling northbound.

Both drivers were air-lifted to a hospital with injuries, ISP said. It was unclear how severe those injuries were.

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane were closed during the investigation and cleanup. The southbound lanes were open at 4:16 a.m. but the northbound lane remained closed as of around 7 a.m.

ISP is investigating the crash.