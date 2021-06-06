2 seriously hurt in Englewood shooting

Two men were seriously hurt in a shooting early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

The pair was standing on the sidewalk about 2:20 a.m. in the 300 block of West 59th Street when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The 30-year-old was transported in serious condition to the University of Chicago medical center with gunshot wounds in the back and buttocks, police said. The other, 25, was struck several time in the abdomen and was taken in critical condition to the same hospital.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.