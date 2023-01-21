Expand / Collapse search

2 seriously injured in Lake View apartment building fire: CFD

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lake View
CHICAGO - Two people were seriously injured in an apartment fire on the North Side early Saturday morning. 

Chicago fire officials responded to a two-and-a-half-story apartment located at 1138 West Wolfram Street in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood at 3:40 a.m.

The fire began on the first floor and spread to the second. 

A 56-year-old man was transported by the CFD to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition and a 79-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in serious condition. 

Chicago fire officials say the blaze was out by 4 a.m.