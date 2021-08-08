2 shot, 1 fatally in Austin: police

Two men were shot, one fatally, Sunday in Austin on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

About 11:40 a.m., the men, 30 and 62, were standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Augusta Boulevard, when two people approached them and fired shots, police said.

The 30-year-old was struck in the head and chest, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The older man was struck in the buttocks and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Advertisement

Area Four detectives are investigating.