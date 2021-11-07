2 shot, 1 fatally, in University Village

Two people were shot in University Village early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of West Hastings.

At about 12:11 a.m., a 21-year-old man was standing outside when an unknown suspect fired shots from a passing dark-colored Sedan, striking him in the back, police said.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 38-year-old woman who was sitting nearby was shot in the jaw during the same incident.

She was transported to the hospital in good condition. Police said she was not the intended target in this shooting.

No one is in custody.