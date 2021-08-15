2 shot, 1 fatally, on Chicago's South Side

Two people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday on Chicago's South Side.

The victims were outside with a group of people in the 7500 Block of South St. Lawrence at about 1:30 a.m. when they were shot.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

The second victim, 34, was shot in the leg and is listed in fair condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

It is unknown where the shots came from and no offender description is available, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate.