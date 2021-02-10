2 shot, 1 fatally, Tuesday across Chicago

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago, including a 53-year-old man who was shot in the head and killed in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded to a call of gunfire about 5:45 a.m. and found the man unresponsive on a sidewalk in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead. Officers found shell casings in the street. The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.

In non-fatal shootings, a 39-year-old man was shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side. About 11:15 p.m., he was standing outside his vehicle in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in his hand and took himself to Norwegian American Hospital, but was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he is in good condition. He told officers he did not see the shooter.

Nine people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in citywide.