2 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a man who was shot to death in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 32, was sitting in his vehicle about 9 p.m. in the 100 block of South Cicero Avenue, when two males walked up and fired shots as he tried to drive away, Chicago police said. He was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the man.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. The 28-year-old was stopped in a vehicle about 3:20 p.m. at Roosevelt and Kilbourn avenues, when someone pulled up alongside him and opened fire, police said. He showed up at Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm and back, and was listed in critical condition.

Eight people were shot, two of them fatally, citywide Tuesday.