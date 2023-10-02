2 shot, 1 critically, while riding electric scooters in McKinley Park

Two people were shot and one was critically wounded while riding scooters Sunday night in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

The victims, 21 and 19, were riding motorized scooters around 10:44 p.m. when someone in a white SUV started shooting in the 3600 block of South Archer Avenue, police said.

The 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The 19-year-old woman was shot in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.