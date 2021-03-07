2 shot after fight in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO - Two people were shot Saturday night after a fight in Longwood Manor on the Far South Side.
About 10:40 p.m., two people were at a gathering inside a residence in the 10100 block of South Winston Avenue, when a fight broke out and someone fired shots striking them both, Chicago police said.
A 29-year-old man suffered four gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, hip, and lower backside and was taken to Christ Medical Center for treatment, police said.
A 31-year-old woman was also struck four times in the lower backside and brought by a friend to the same hospital where she was listed in fair condition.
It is unknown if the victims were the intended targets, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.