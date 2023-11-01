2 shot and critically wounded in Fuller Park

Two people were shot and critically wounded while driving Wednesday morning in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

The males, whose ages were unknown, were driving around 2 a.m. when gunfire came from a silver sedan in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to police.

One of the victims was shot in the foot. They both suffered graze wounds to the head. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.