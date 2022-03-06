2 shot at party in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

Two people were shot at a party in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Sunday, according to police.

Chicago police said around midnight, two males, who's ages are unknown, were standing in the vestibule of a building where there was a large party in one of the apartments, located in the 6900 block of South Oglesby.

Shots were fired by an unknown offender, striking the two males, police said.

One was struck in the lower left calf, and the other was shot in the upper left thigh, according to police.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Police said the two refused to answer any questions about the shooting when asked by officers.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.