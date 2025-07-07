2 shot on Chicago's West Side

The Brief Two men were shot in an alley late Sunday night in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. One victim, 27, was critically injured with a gunshot wound to the face, while the other, 25, was shot in the thigh and is in fair condition.



Two men were wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in the city's Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 10:28 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street and found two men in an alley with gunshot wounds.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was also taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made and Area Four detectives are investigating.