2 shot in Englewood alley

Two men were shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The men, both 21 years old, were walking in an alley around 8:30 p.m. when someone approached and started shooting in their direction in the 1500 block of West 57th Street, police said.

One of the men was shot in the foot and the other was shot in the thigh calf. They were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.