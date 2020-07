Two women were wounded when they were shot Monday in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

Abbout 4:30 p.m. they were in the 1000 block of East 133rd Street when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 41-year-old woman was struck in the leg and taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition, police said. The other woman, 31, was grazed in the abdomen and declined medical treatment.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.