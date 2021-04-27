2 shot in Lawndale convenience store

Two men were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night at a Lawndale convenience store on the West Side.

About 9:45 p.m., four men entered a convenience store in the 3600 block of West 16th Street and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Two men, 33 and 62, were shot multiple times in the body and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police sources said the 33-year-old was an employee of the store and may have been the target of the shooting.

Area Four detectives are investigating the attack.