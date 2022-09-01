2 shot in the face, head after gunman opens fire on Chicago's Southwest Side

Two people were critically wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West 79th Street.

At about 4:16 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was sitting inside of a parked vehicle, and a 30-year-old man was standing next to the parked car, Chicago police said.

At that time, a red colored SUV drove by, and a person inside the car fired shots, striking both victims.

The man was shot in the face, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The woman was shot in the head, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are currently in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.