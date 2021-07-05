2 shot, including 6-year-old girl, in West Pullman

Two people were shot, including a 6-year-old girl, early Monday in West Pullman.

Just after 1 a.m., the girl and a 43-year-old woman were standing outside among a group of people in the 100 block of East 119th Street when someone inside of a gray SUV fired shots, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

The woman was struck in the back and brought herself to Roseland Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

Police sources say the woman and girl were likely not the intended targets of the shooting.

Area Two detectives are investigating.