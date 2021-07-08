2 shot near Juarez High School on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one critically, near Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen Thursday afternoon.
Authorities responded to the shooting about 12:10 p.m. at Cermak Road and Ashland Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.
A female was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said. A male went to the University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
Chicago police didn’t immediately release details.
