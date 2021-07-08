2 shot near Juarez High School on Chicago's West Side

Two people were shot, one critically, near Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the shooting about 12:10 p.m. at Cermak Road and Ashland Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

A female was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said. A male went to the University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release details.

