2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the Near West Side Monday night.

At about 6:40 p.m., a man and a woman were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams when two unknown offenders on the corner produced handguns and fired shots, police said.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the leg, and refused medical attention.

No offender is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating. 