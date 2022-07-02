2 shot on Chicago's Northwest Side during altercation in alley; no suspects in custody

Two people were shot during an altercation in Belmont Cragin Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 5800 block of West Grand.

At about 6:15 a.m., an altercation ensued between two victims and two offenders in an alley.

One of the offenders fired a shot toward the victims, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot, and transported to the hospital in good condition.

A 25-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg and refused EMS, police said.

No one is currently in custody at this time.