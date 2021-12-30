2 shot while driving in Oak Forest Wednesday

Two people were shot while driving in Oak Forest Wednesday night.

According to police, around 7:03 p.m., officials responded to the 16800 block of Cicero Avenue after police were notified by an area hospital that two people had been shot.

Police said the two were traveling south bound on Cicero when a dark-colored SUV fired multiple rounds at their car.

Multiple rounds struck the victims' car, and the two within, police said.

Police recovered several shell casings in the area.

Police are also investigating shots fired at an Oak Forest home Wednesday night. Several shell casings were found in the area, and in the home. A dark-colored SUV was seen fleeing the area by neighbors, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Forest police at 708-687-1376.

