2 shot while inside Chicago business

Two people were shot while inside a business on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon.

At about 5:23 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were inside a commercial business in the 700 block of East 79th Street when they were struck by gunfire.

The man was struck multiple times to the body and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The woman was struck in the back and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No additional information was made available.